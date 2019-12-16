PDP to APC: Come clean on N40bn FIRS fund allegedly used for campaigns

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clean on allegations in the public space that it siphoned N40 billion taxpayers’ money from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to finance its 2019 campaigns.

The party, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the allegation had unsettled certain persons in the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP said the development had further vindicated its position that the APC was an “extremely callous and hypocritical party, which has no iota of conscience but takes delight in depriving our citizens and pillaging resources meant for the wellbeing of our people.”

The opposition party said it was shameful that instead of being remorseful, agents of the APC were reportedly engaging in dirty infighting over how the money was allegedly shared.

“The PDP cautions the APC not to take Nigerians for a ride with its usual diversionary empty denials, finger pointing, hauling of insults and spurious accusations against the PDP, as the public already has reports of how very top leaders of the APC, including those operating at the Presidency, were used to conduit the money from the FIRS.

“The PDP holds that in a nation battling the scourge of corruption, misrule, huge unemployment, unprecedented infrastructural decay, insecurity, hunger and untold hardship, such a humongous allegation must not be allowed to go under the usual APC carpet.

“Our party submits that since the APC has been overtly indicted, it should come clean by refunding the N40 billion to the public coffers from where it should be channeled to job creation projects without further delay,” the party said.

