PDP: Threat of violence won’t stop us from overrunning Bello

The PDP has said the alleged threats of violence by the APC will never deter it from overrunning Gov. Yahaya Bello and his party in all the senatorial zones of Kogi State in the November 16, 2019, governorship election.

The PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its position was predicated on reported threats by Bello and the APC to unleash violence and disrupt the opposition’s campaigns in Kogi Central.

The party also condemned the violent attack on the state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) by thugs and urged the police to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crime to book.

It said, “As a party, we have on a good authority how Gov. Bello and his agents have been threatening the lives of PDP leaders in Kogi Central, all in their failed bid to instill fear on the people and frustrate our campaigns in the area.

“However, the PDP cautions Yahaya Bello and his party to note that nothing will stop our party and the peoples’ candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, from campaigning and consolidating our support in Kogi Central and across the state.

“The people of Kogi State are on the move with the PDP in their readiness to confront and dismantle the machinations of Yahaya Bello and no amount of violence and death threat can change this resolve.

“The PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the military hierarchy to note how Gov. Bello is turning Kogi State into a theatre of war and making life unsafe in the state.

“The PDP, therefore, charges the IGP and the military hierarchy to immediately call Yahaya Bello and the APC to order, as well as take urgent steps to ensure adequate security to safeguard lives and property in the electioneering timeframe of the November 16, election in the state.

