PDP takes protest to EU, UN, AU, insists on Justice Tanko’s resignation

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, stormed the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) secretariats in Abuja, appealing for their intervention in what they described as murder of democracy and miscarriage of justice in the country.

The National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) members, National Assembly members as well as women and youths, staged a peaceful protest demanding for “justice” and “good governance” in the country.

Addressing newsmen at the EU secretariat after submitting the party’s petition, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif who led the protesters said the legislature and the judiciary were being intimidated hence the nation’s failure to have a credible electoral system.

“We are not happy, we are not satisfied with the way democracy is being run in Nigeria. We have come here to complain because we have realized that the National Assembly is being intimidated by the executive.

“The judiciary is being arm twisted, the rule of law has become mockery and we thought it wise to come and lay our complaint because they no longer listen to anybody and that is why the PDP decided to reach out to the international community to lay complaint with respect to the electoral act that has not been assented to up till now,” he noted.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri also said, “Democracy is being derailed in this country.”

PDP in the petition signed by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and submitted to the top echelons of the EU, UN, and AU urged them to “take more than a passing glance” and prevail on the Supreme Court to reverse its verdict on Imo governorship election which sacked its candidate as governor in order to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order.

The petition reads in part,” Our demand is that Justice Tanko Mohammed immediately steps down as CJN and chairman of the National Judicial Council as Nigerians have lost confidence in him and a Supreme Court under his leadership.

“Anything short than this is a direct invitation to anarchy chaos and a huge threat to our democracy and the corporate existence of our nation.”

