PDP tackles Gov Zulum over lockdown

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State has described as ‘too sudden’ 14-day lockdown slammed by the state government as capable of worsening the Boko Haram-orchestrated humanitarian crisis still ravaging the state.

The lockdown took effect from 10:30pm of Wednesday, 22nd April. It has still not announced any respite day within this period.

“The idea of total lockdown is good; but the one announced by Governor Zulum is too sudden,” the State Chairman of the opposition party, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama, told Daily Trust yesterday on phone.

He said the 10-year old Boko Haram crisis had so much pauperized the people of the state that a total lockdown to protect their lives against coronavirus without making adequate food and other provisions to protect their livelihoods could lead to the failure of the lockdown.

“Should government not set aside one or two days for people to come out and restock supplies and water, in a few days, when they run out of supplier, they will flood out into the streets in protest, and this will mean the lockdown has failed.

“Even before anyone knew about COVID-19, we already have our coronavirus, and that is the poverty and hunger caused by Boko Haram,” a former Youth Leader of the party, Umar Sanda, told Daily Trust.

