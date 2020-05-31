PDP sweeps council poll in Cross River

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State have won majority of the positions at the weekend local government council and councilorship elections.

The PDP is the ruling party in the state.

The Chairman of Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission, CROSIEC, Dr Mike Ushie who announced the result in Calabar on Sunday said the PDP had fielded candidates for all the 18 council chairmanship and 196 political wards and garnered more votes than the other parties

The parties that contested the elections are PDP, APC and Labour Party.

As at 3pm, when he declared the results, PDP led in more than 95 per cent of the 18 councils and 196 wards.

Ushie said his commission did not manufacture the results but was only announcing what was collated at the wards and councils by authorised officials after the voting exercise.

He said all the PDP candidates satisfied the requirements of the law and were returned elected.

Reacting to PDP’s victory, the candidate for APC chairmanship for Calabar Municipality, Bassey Okon Bassey, said there was no level playing field.

