PDP sweeps Benue, C/ River council elections

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP in Benue State was yesterday declared winner of Saturday’s local government elections conducted in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Tersoo Loko, announced the results and declared the PDP winner of all the 23 chairmanship and 276 councilliorship seats across the state; leaving none for other parties.

The BSIEC chairman called on the winners to come to the commission’s office in Makurdi on Monday, June 1, 2020, to collect their certificates.

Similarly, candidates of the ruling PDP in Cross River State massively won the weekend local government council and councillorship elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Announcing the results, the chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), Dr Mike Ushie, said all the PDP candidates satisfied the requirements of the law and were returned elected.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App