PDP stage managing violence to scare voters – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted security agencies of alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unleash violence during the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

APC National Publicity Secretary Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement issued yesterday that PDP was already creating an atmosphere of fear and stage-managed violence, while playing the victim so as to scare voters from coming out on Election Day to exercise their franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa-Onilu, who said it was instructive to note that violence had been the election winning strategy for the PDP during its inglorious 16 years rule, stated that the strategy started to fail them from 2015 and particularly in the 2019 elections.

The APC spokesman, who said the strategy would fail again on November 16, called on security agencies to take seriously PDP’s recent threats to Kaduna State Governor, Malam Ahmed Nasir El-Rufai, who is the chairman of the APC Kogi State National Governorship Campaign Council, to “steer clear” of Kogi State during the electioneering period.

The APC, which said all stakeholders must “collectively” resist PDP’s plot to rubbish the successes recorded in the conduct of credible elections since 2015, urged the electorate to defend their votes to ensure progressive leadership in the states.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App