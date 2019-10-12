PDP says Bello’s second-term cabinet nominees “failed characters”

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state has faulted Governor Abubakar Bello’s choice of nominees into the state cabinet for a second term, describing them as “below average” and “failed characters”.

It comes after Bello recently sent his list of commissioner nominees for screening to the state assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

PDP said it was disappointed that Bello despite the array of professionals and best brains the state boasted, could elect to pick “failed characters”.

In a statement made available to newsmen signed by the state chairman of the party, Tanko Beji, it also described the commissioner nominees as “below average men and women who are bereft of ideas to move the state forward during Bello’s first term.

“The PDP is most appalled that the same men and women who superintended over the construction of a N2Billion wasteful fence around the Government House, N3 billion on “Maintenance” of the N1.7 Billion (built and equipped by Babangida of PDP) brand New Jummai Babangida Aliyu Neonatal Hospital Extension Minna, wasted N4.7bn for the damaged Minna – Abuja, Tegina- Birnin Gwari Road maintainance, wasteful investment summit that yielded zero investment but cost the state hundreds of millions have found their ways into the list,” he pointed out.

Beji also accused Bello of wasting the state’s resources junketing round the world in the name of looking for investors.

“The PDP can recall with pains that the Governor has wasted millions of naira and useful man hours and time traveling up and down within and without, signing all types of MoU. running into hundreds without even one executed.

“The promised and failed power plants comes to mind, MoU with broad -based communication to train 500 youths, MoU with Dangote Sugar, MoU with Hungarian investor, MoU with Vyonarc Dev. Ltd, MoU with Roche, MoU with Bill and Melinda Gates, MoU with FGN on Zungeru water, UN- Habitat agreement, Fish MoU with All State’s investment ltd, MoU with USADF and many more numerous to mention are some of the unaccomplished projects by the APC led government,” he averred.

He equally accused the administration of playing politics with the minimum wage implementation.

“The PDP cannot in anyway understand that men and women who claim after screening, upon screening of the civil servants and paying several billions of Naira from the finance Ministry as salaries has now come up with a tactics to frustrate the implementation of minimum wage of N30,000 by claiming discovery of 1,000 “ghost workers” and rewarding some who drew up the delays tactic with commissionership positions.

“This is a tactics not to pay the new minimum wage as the PDP is very much aware that the state Government finances are in a dangerous red, all resources both from federation allocation and internally generated revenues have been wasted on a few proxy companies with close links to people in Government and or people related to people in Government for doing nothing.

“With half of what APC administration under Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has so far received, the PDP administration built IBB university, the Shiroro bridge, 3 brand new General Hospitals in Gulu, Nasko and Sabon Wuse, several dualisation of roads within Minna, Bida, Kontagora and 10-Kilometre roads in each LGA of the state,” he pointed out.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App