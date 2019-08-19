PDP rigged Imo election, Uche Nwosu insists

ADVERTISEMENT

Gubernatorial Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has insisted that all evidence available to him showed that the election was manipulated in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Emeka Ihedioha.

Nwosu, while giving the evidence in the petition he filed against the declaration of Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleged that the results as announced by the electoral body showed that votes were only allotted to PDP, especially in the three local government areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise and Ezinihitte.

According to him, the evidence from the card reader showed a great variance between the actual voting and the votes declared.

Nwosu, who was led in evidence by his Counsel, Okey Amechi (SAN), also told the court that his agents in the three local government areas were manhandled and chased away from the local government collation centre and as such, they were not able to sign the result sheets.

Earlier, Nwosu had identified all the evidence he presented in court, including all the results in Form EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8D and the the statistician report on the election.

He said, “My Lord I have seen all the evidence as I presented them and I am relying on them to prove my case that the result of the election did not conform with the provisions of the 1999 constitution if the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act (as amended)”.

While cross examining Nwosu , counsel to PDP, Ken Njemanze (SAN), showed him the results of the election where PDP got 273, 454 votes to AA’s 190, 364 asked Nwosu if PDP did not get the majority of votes cast.

In his reply, Nwosu said, ” I did not have the highest votes because it was allotted and as declared by INEC. I did not meet the required spread including the candidate of PDP.

Njemanze also referred Nwosu to a judgment of a Federal High ourt, Abuja in a case filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP), which disqualified him as a candidate of AA.

But Nwosu said he was not aware of the case, adding that he was neither a candidate of APP nor All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that he had in his kitty a judgment of the Supreme Court, which affirmed his candidature of AA in the election.

