PDP Reps react to Supreme Court decision on Zamfara elections

ADVERTISEMENT

‎Lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the House of Representatives, on Saturday, hailed the Zamfara State governor-elect, Bello Mutawalle, and other beneficiaries of recent Supreme Court ruling over the 2019 general election in the state.

A statement, signed by the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta),‎ hailed Mutawalle, newly-elected members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, and their federal counterparts “who‎ are coming to swell our ranks at the National Assembly.‎”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for having the courage to accept the “inevitable verdict of God, spoken through the judiciary.‎”

“We thank the good people of Zamfara State, whose genuine love for democracy and truth, manifested in the eventual victory of Mutawalle, a former member of the House, as governor-elect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your Excellency, governor-elect Mutawalle, we join all other Nigerians in praying for peace to prevail in your state where clueless governance, as well as deliberate, tactless insensitivity of the past four years, has endangered peace and order,” the statement read in part.

The PDP lawmakers recalled with sadness, the autocratic tendencies and electoral manipulations by the APC during the 2019 general elections in the country.

They, however, described as consolatory, the judiciary’s boldness in discharging its responsibilities against “flagrant anti-democratic practices” perpetrated in Zamfara State.

According to them, such abuse by the outgoing governor of the state, Abdullaziz Yari, was such that all the state’s three senatorial districts, seven House of Reps seats, and 24 state House of Assembly slots were railroaded into an unscrupulously-contrived victory for the APC.

They further ‎expressed confidence that the bold interpretation of law and truth witnessed in Zamfara would, in due course, be replicated in other electoral petitions currently before the courts across Nigeria, adding that the PDP was sure of winning in all of them.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App