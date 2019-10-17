PDP Reps raise alarm, say plans in motion to subvert Atiku’s case at Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)’s caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed fears over alleged plans to subvert the case of the party’s candidate in the 2019 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, at the Supreme Court.

The caucus, in a statement on Thursday, jointly signed by its leader, O.K Chinda; Deputy leader, Chukuma Onyema; Whip, Umar Barde and Deputy Whip, Muraina Ajibola, alleged that there was an attempt to influence the selection of the most senior Justices to hear the case.

“We are proud to state here that never in our great party’s time in power did it or its personages, dictate selection of panel members to Chief Justices.

“What isn’t conventional is the present attempt to influence Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko, going by reports in the media, to subvert the age-long and time-tested practice, precedent and convention of selecting the most senior Justices of the Supreme Court to hear the presidential election panel,” the Caucus alleges.

