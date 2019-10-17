Breaking News
JUST IN: Head teacher, two others abducted in KadunaJob scandal: Senate spokesman reacts, says he knows nothing about ‘job deal’PDP Reps raise alarm, say plans in motion to subvert Atiku’s case at Supreme Court
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PDP Reps raise alarm, say plans in motion to subvert Atiku’s case at Supreme Court
ADVERTISEMENT

PDP Reps raise alarm, say plans in motion to subvert Atiku’s case at Supreme Court

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
Atiku Abubakar of PDP
PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)’s caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed fears over alleged plans to subvert the case of the party’s candidate in the 2019 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, at the Supreme Court.

The caucus, in a statement on Thursday, jointly signed by its leader, O.K Chinda; Deputy leader, Chukuma Onyema; Whip, Umar Barde and Deputy Whip, Muraina Ajibola, alleged that there was an attempt to influence the selection of the most senior Justices to hear the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud to state here that never in our great party’s time in power did it or its personages, dictate selection of panel members to Chief Justices.

“What isn’t conventional is the present attempt to influence Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko, going by reports in the media, to subvert the age-long and time-tested practice, precedent and convention of selecting the most senior Justices of the Supreme Court to hear the presidential election panel,” the Caucus alleges.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.