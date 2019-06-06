PDP Reps deny endorsing Gbajabiamila, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) in the House of Representatives have debunked media reports that they had endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) or any other candidate for the speakership position in the incoming 9th National Assembly.

A statement by the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor (PDP, Delta), described the reports as the handiwork of propagandists and mischief-makers, saying the “PDP lawmakers had neither endorsed Gbajabiamila nor any other speakership candidate for that matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust recalls that the PDP caucus in the House had, in a statement on Tuesday, threw open to its members the decision on who to support for the speakership position ahead of the June 11 inauguration of the 9th Assembly.

But a fresh statement signed by Ogor read, “In our Eid-el-Fitri message, we felicitated with all our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria, and emphasised the significance of worthy virtues, stating that our members may participate in meetings, strategy sessions and other activities of speakership aspirants to come back to the caucus with convincing assessments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While some publications disseminated accurate and objective report, few others fabricated a completely new angle with one even using a deliberately fictitious and grossly erroneous headline in a manner that suggests being used for the ruling party’s usual misinformation and propaganda.

“Contrary to what has been sensationally reported by some, at no time did we give our members a directive to vote for any APC speakership aspirant; I hereby categorically dissociate myself and the PDP House caucus from the false comments being attributed to us as participation in meetings should not be deliberately misinterpreted as a directive on voting.”

The lawmaker further maintained that the PDP House caucus has remained solidly united, even as it continued to grant audience to various speakership aspirants.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App