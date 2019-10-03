PDP rejects move to return toll gates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to return toll gates on highways in the country.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the move as insensitive, ill-conceived and anti-people, asking the President to rescind his decision.

The party said it was wrong for the government to do such “in the midst of excruciating economic hardship and high costs of living occasioned by the incompetence and harsh policies” of the current administration.

“The PDP insists that at best, such idea amounts to executive bullying which cannot be justified under any guise as it will lead to more increase in costs of goods and services across the country.

“Only recently, President Buhari approved the increase of Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5% to 7.2% despite outcry by Nigerians, who are also being made to pay exorbitant tariffs for electricity and other essential services.

“Since President Buhari came into office in 2015, his administration had continued to increase prices and impose all manner of levies on Nigerians which proceeds are being frittered by the cabal in the presidency leading to a bleeding economy and despondency among the citizenry.

“The PDP says that instead of putting more pressure on already impoverished Nigerians by introducing toll gates at this point in time, President Buhari should exert himself, seek ways of creating wealth out of the abundant resources at the disposal of his administration or make haste to surrender the reign of governance to more competent hands,” the PDP said.

