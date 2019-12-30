PDP reacts to revocation of Saraki’s land in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions have continued to trail the revocation of Ile Arugbo property of Late Dr Olushola Saraki by the Kwara State Government.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State said the revocation of the land is a further demonstration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s vindictiveness and vendetta mission against the Saraki family.

The party, in a statement issued by its State Chairman, Hon. (Engr.) Kola Shittu, noted that the action of the Governor did not reflect the interest of Kwarans, adding that such move was capable of creating rivalry and crisis among people of Ilorin in particular and the State in general.

“The Kwara PDP maintains that there is no basis or justification for the Kwara State Government to revoke the land which was duly acquired many years ago by the late Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

“This is a great error on the part of Governor Abdulrazaq and greater disservice to the memory of Baba Oloye who, during his lifetime, made sacrifices and contributions to the development of not only Ilorin Emirate but Kwara as a whole and even beyond.

“The widespread condemnation that has greeted the revocation of the property is a clear indication that the Governor’s move is not in tandem with the interest of people of Kwara. He is, therefore, advised to listen to voice of reason and have a rethink.

“Also, Governor Abdulrazaq should know that there is absolutely nothing he can do to exterminate Baba Saraki’s legacies and that of his son, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki or erase their love in the hearts of Kwarans. The duo have genuinely served Kwara and will continue to be loved for their respective contributions to the development of the State.

