PDP raises probe panel over election of N/Assembly officers

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peooles Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a committee to probe why the party’s members in the National Assembly flawed its directives on election of principal officers in both chambers.

The panel headed by a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara is also saddled with the task of finding out whether the ruling All Progressives Congress (APÇ) influenced the decision taken by the PDP lawmakers.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at the PDP National Secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yomi Akinwumi said the committee has a period of three weeks to submit its report to the NWC.

“What we are doing is a display of internal democracy. This is the advantage PDP has over other political parties in Nigeria. This is what brought us to the level we are; respect for internal democracy.

“We solve issues by dialogue, by discussions, by looking at the two sides of the coin. This you will never find in other political parties in Nigeria.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on them (committee members) to come and look at the nomination of the Minority leader of the House of Representatives and advise us accordingly. We have confidence in you. What we are doing here has the approval of NWC and NEC, the second highest organ of the party. You can go into the nitty gritty of what happened and advise the party appropriately. You have done it before and we believe you will do it again,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee, Adolphus Wabara on behalf of his colleagues accepted the responsibility placed on them and promised to deliver on the assignment to avoid factionalisation of PDP members in the National Assembly.

The PDP BoT had also on Tuesday, constituted a committee led by Senator Iorchia Ayu, to interface with the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Elumelu group and the party.

