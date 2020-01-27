PDP raises panel to probe 2019 polls

ADVERTISEMENT

*says no plan to change name

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a committee to probe the conduct of the 2019 general elections to identify grey areas.

Briefing neswmen at the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours in Abuja on Monday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the committee which he declined to mention its head would work closely with the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Woking Committee (NWC) to actualise its essence.

The PDP spokesman said the NEC resolved not to change the name of the party as being campaigned by some stalwarts of the party, adding that the PDP would rather strengthen its structures and rebuild to win future elections.

“The PDP has constituted a committee to review the 2019 elections. So those canvassing for change of name should be careful,” he said.

He added that the NEC charged the PDP lawmakers in the National Assembly to push for the review and amendment of the Electoral Act to pave way for free, fair and credible elections.

Speaking during the opening session of the meeting, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said the NWC was set to putting a machinery in place to review the 2019 general elections.

“As the issue of the last general election is drawing to a close with the conclusion of court cases, the National Working Committee (NWC) is set to put machinery in place to review the 2019 general elections with a view to looking ahead.

“We expect members to cooperate with such review committee to enable them get to the root of election challenges,” Secondus said.

Secondus added that the party had resolved to return to the Supreme Court with its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, to push for a review of the judgement which recently nullified his election as governor of Imo state.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin however, expressed worry over the defection of PDP members in the Imo state House of Assembly to the APC following the Supreme Court verdict.

He also expressed disappointment over the defection of PDP chairman in Kano state, Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, to the APC.

Senator Jibrin said there was no plan to change the name of the party, cautioning that those mobilising for such should stop.

“I am also disappointed with the comments I read in the newspapers allegedly by a chieftain of our party of a plan to change the name of PDP. Please, count the BoT out of any effort to change the name of this party. We shall never allow it,” he said.

