PDP protesters storm Abuja, demands justice over Kogi women leader’s murder

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women stormed Abuja, over the gruesome murder of the party’s women leader in Kogi state, Salome Acheju Abuh who was burnt in her house by suspected political thugs shortly after the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The PDP women who started their protest at the premises of the PDP National Secretariat, later proceeded to the National Assembly premises, Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Human Rights Commission to register their grievances.

They were carrying placards and banners with different inscriptions such as; “stop killing PDP members,” “murder of opposition elements must stop now,” among many others.

Speaking with journalists during the protest, the PDP National Women Leader, Mariya Waziri asked law enforcement agencies in the country to arrest and prosecute those behind the dastardly act.

“We are here today to find answers to these nagging questions: Why are the murderers of our sister Mrs. Salome Acheju Abuh who are well known in their community still walking free?

“Why is the APC – led government quiet about the murder of Salome Abuh? How long will justice continue to be delayed and denied for Mrs. Salome Abuh?

“Who killed Abuh this innocent mother? No mother deserves to be killed in cold blood, not after enduring the pains and strife of motherhood. God help us. God help and console the family of Salome Abuh. This is the height of humiliation and suppression of women in Nigeria. Where do we go from here?

“We call on the Muhammadu Buhari – led government to value human life for once. We call on Nigerians to raise their voices in solidarity for justice for Salome Acheju Abuh.

“We must never rest nor relent until the murderers of our dear sister are held to account,” she said.

