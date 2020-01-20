PDP protest: APC urges security agents to deal with trouble makers

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged relevant security agencies in the country to bring to account anyone attempting to cause chaos and inciting violence in the nation’s cities while hiding under ‘dubious’ political protest.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, urged her teeming members to remain calm but steadfast.

Issa-Onilu, who said the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) lack of decorum in the political space was an abiding threat to the country’s nascent democracy, added that the APC found the “indecorous and contemptuous” actions and remarks by the PDP leadership worrisome.

He said the disgraceful and senseless protest embarked upon by the opposition party was being done with the sole purpose of dragging the apex court into odium and scorn before the international community, adding that the ruling party viewed the “irascible actions and irresponsible remarks” by the PDP as a calculated attempt to overheat the polity.

The APC spokesperson said “the PDP has become a present threat to our peaceful coexistence with its current antics over the loss of the governorship position in Imo state.”

