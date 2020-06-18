PDP postpones Edo guber primary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its governorship primary in Edo State to June 23rd and 24th.

The party had initially scheduled the exercise for 19th and 20th of June, 2020.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said its decision is predicated on exigencies of party activities.

But credible sources at the party’s national headquarters told our correspondent in Abuja, that the decision to postponed the primary poll was to enable the party, and Governor Godwin Obaseki to reach an agreement on the latter’s bid to defect to the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Obaseki dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a frosty relationship between him and the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who has also been suspended.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan however, confirmed to our correspondent that the party was in talks with the Edo governor.

The PDP in the statement said all governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful and teeming supporters, particularly in Edo state, are to take note of the new date accordingly.

“Our party wishes to remind our members that all activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)’s guidelines on COVID -19, as it concerns social/physical distancing at public gatherings,” the party said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App