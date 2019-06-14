PDP picks Abaribe as Senate Minority Leader

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national leadership has picked Sen Eyinnaya Abaribe from Abia State as the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate.

Also, the PDP has picked Sen Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba State as Deputy Minority Leader, Sen Philip Aduda (FCT) as Minority Whip and Sen Clifford Ordia (Edo) as Deputy Minority Whip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was reached at a meeting with the PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus in Abuja last night.

Though the PDP was yet to make the decision official, it was gathered that it would be communicated to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who will read it at plenary on July 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abaribe was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Power during the just concluded 8th Senate, while Aduda and Bwacha maintained the principal officers’ positions they held.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App