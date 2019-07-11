PDP panel meets Elumelu, Ikpeazu, others over House leadership crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

A panel constituted by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to probe why the party’s members in the National Assembly flaunted its directives on the election of principal officers in both chambers has commenced work in Abuja.

The committee headed by former Senate President, Iorchia Ayu on Thursday met with Honourables Elumelu, Wole Oke, Linda Ikpeazu and four others who were suspended for three months by the PDP for allegedly playing roles that led to the flaunting of PDP’s directives.

Before their closed-door meeting with the suspended lawmakers, Senator Ayu said the PDP would not take a decision capable of factionalising its ranks.

He said, “Elders of the party are meeting and this is a family affair.”

A member of the committee who craved anonymity stressed the importance of peace in the party, saying the party, having made a “decent outing” in the 2019 general elections, could not afford any form of crisis capable of endangering its fold.

“Before the meeting with our lawmakers, we met as a committee. We are planning reconciliation and I can assure you that any decision reached will ensure peace. We will not factionalise the party,” he said.

Former Senate Presidents, David Mark, Adolphus Wabara, former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu and Hon. Austin Okpara are part of the committee.

