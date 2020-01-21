PDP, Ortom’s supporters celebrate Supreme Court victory

ADVERTISEMENT

Jubilant supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday took to the streets of Benue state in celebration, moments after the Supreme Court declared judgement over the state’s gubernatorial tussle.

Some of the supporters of PDP and Ortom sang and danced along major streets as well as around the Government House gate while others gathered at drinking joints to celebrate the governor’s victory at the apex court.

A party supporter, Dr. Friday Adakole, said, “it was a sweet victory. We defeat them (APC and candidate) in all the courts. The Supreme Court has however put a final say to the legal tussle.

“We know that Benue is PDP and no margin could have given APC victory because we had worked hard to earn the win at the polls. First, God spoke through the people and now the court affirmed it.”

On his part, former minister of State for Education and Chairman Benue State Civil Service Commission, Professor Jerry Agada described Ortom’s victory at the Supreme Court as a true reflection of Benue electorates’ decision at the last general elections.

“As an elder statesman, I expected nothing less but victory for our amiable governor having been victorious from both the election tribunal and Appeal Courts and now reaffirmed by the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land,” he said.

Agada therefore called on everyone in the state to support Ortom’s administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to her citizenry, stressing that the governor is a God-fearing man who believes in honesty, justice and accountability and will not hold any grudge against anyone but carry all along for the development of the state.

