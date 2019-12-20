PDP opposes use of N2.1trn pension fund on infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

*Says 2023 zoning formula undecided

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed the planned use of N2.1 trillion pension fund to implement infrastructural projects in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state had at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held Thursday, in Abuja, recommended the use of the fund to implement capital projects, including power, which he said was a major challenge in the country.

But addressing a press conference Friday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the Presidency should dismiss the recommendation.

The PDP argued that there was no need for such as the federal government had already incurred huge debt but could not deal with the issues of infrastructure.

The party also said it was yet to decide on zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket, adding that, that would happen at the “appropriate” time.

“With the ruling party’s debt servicing rate of N2.7 trillion a year, it will take us 15 years to get off the debt this administration is plunging us into,” the party said.

Mr. Ologbondiyan also counselled the Buhari-led government to embark on sensitization before the January 2, 2020 take-off of the full implementation of the Tax Identity Number (TIN) policy.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App