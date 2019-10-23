PDP not ready for election in Kogi – Smart Adeyemi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Organisation for the November 16th election in Kogi, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has said that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not shown any readiness for the incoming election.

Adeyemi said this Wednesday in Lokoja on the sidelines after an audience with the First Secretary, British High Commission in Nigeria, Alistair Hodson, who was in Kogi to assess the political situation and level of preparedness ahead of the election.

He said: “Our concerns is that the main opposition party in this election, the PDP, is not ready for this election. We have it on good authority that they are planning mayhem to discredit this election.

“And that is why until today, they are not campaigning. You can’t see their posters and they are not talking. It is quite disturbing when you have your main opponent not talking.

“We monitor some of their activities; their target is to discredit this election and cause mayhem and we have to alert the nation and international community that this party called PDP is not ready for this election and they should be honourable enough to tell Nigerians they are not ready for this election.”

Adeyemi said his party, the APC, was fully ready for the November 16th governorship election and expressed optimism of clinching victory at the end of the day.

Reacting to the claims of Adeyemi, the Deputy Director Public Communication of PDP governorship campaign council, Austin Okai, said the PDP was fully ready for the election and that the official flag off of its campaign holds this Friday in Lokoja.

He said the party had been on with its “door to door” campaign and urged the ruling APC to await its “looming defeat” in the forthcoming election.

