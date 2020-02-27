PDP NEC raises 14-man panel to review 2019 polls

ADVERTISEMENT

*Fails to file for a review of presidential poll verdict

The 89th Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 14-man committee to review the 2019 general elections.

The committee chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and Emmanuel Agbo as Secretary is saddled with the responsibility of identifying the factors that led to the party’s defeat at the polls and providing recommendations.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting which lasted for about two hours at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the committee members were drawn from each of the six geo-political zones in the country.

The committee members as announced by Ologbondiyan are; former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido; former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu; Alhassan Mohammadu; Senator Istefanos Gyang; Francis Ogbonna; Austine Nnamani; Austine Okpara and Stella Omu.

The PDP spokesman said the party was however in the process of selecting two members from the South West.

But when our correspondent asked whether the NEC had adopted the position of the National Working Committee (NWC) to return to the Supreme Court and seek a review and reversal of its judgement on the 2019 presidential poll, Ologbondiyan simply said, “NEC has agreed to approach other concerns in relation to elections and weight of evidence.”

The PDP spokesman, however, parried a question on when the party would file for a review of the judgement at the apex court.

