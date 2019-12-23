PDP moves to broker peace between Dickson, Wike

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has activated internal reconciliation machinery to halt the disagreement between Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state and Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The two South South governors are at loggerheads over oil wells, political differences among others.

The PDP, in a statement on Monrday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has noted the issues and would settle the matter amicably.

The party said the disagreement was informed by the love each of the governors had for their state and the people.

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both Governors Wike and Dickson, as eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.

“We therefore, assure all our leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our great party, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa states, to remain calm and united, as the issue is already being resolved.

“The PDP restates that it remains one big indivisible family and will not allow anything to undermine its unity and focus, especially at this trying time in the history of our nation.

“The PDP recognizes that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states,” the party said.

