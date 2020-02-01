PDP leaders protest at US, UK missions

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday protested at the United Kingdom (UK) High Commission and American Embassy in Abuja, alleged plots by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stifle opposition in the country.

The National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) members, National Assembly lawmakers as well as women and youths staged the peaceful protest demanding justice and good governance in the country.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who led the protest, first submitted a petition to the American Embassy and later to the UK High Commission.

Addressing newsmen at the US Embassy, Secondus said Nigerians were passing through hard times.

He explained that the essence of the protest and submission of the petitions was to call on the international community to prevail on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to obey the rule of law and rescue the nation from the current economic and security challenges.

“They should advise the government to obey the rule of law. We are passing through challenging times. Mr. President has lost control. Our nation is in pain and as a party we cannot keep quiet.

“This country belongs to everyone, every citizen. This is not the time for propaganda, it is not time for the Presidency to respond to criticisms.

“The issue is that people are dying of poverty and hunger everyday, but the present government does not understand the issues. So we are here to submit a petition,” Secondus said.

The PDP in the petition urged the United States and the international community to “take more than a passing glance” and prevail on the Supreme Court to reverse its verdict on Imo governorship election which sacked its candidate as governor in order to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order.

“Our demand is that Justice Tanko Mohammed immediately steps down as CJN and chairman of the National Judicial Council as Nigerians have lost confidence in him and a Supreme Court under his leadership.

“Anything short than this is a direct invitation to anarchy chaos and a huge threat to our democracy and the corporate existence of our nation,” the PDP added.

