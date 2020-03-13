PDP leaders in Ibadan vow to take over S’West APC states

ADVERTISEMENT

PDP leaders in the Southwest states yesterday stormed Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to re-strategise on how to take over states controlled by the APC in the region.

The two-hour meeting, facilitated by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, was held at the government house, Agodi, Ibadan.

In attendance were the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose; a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Sen. Kofo Bucknor Akerele; PDP deputy chairman, southwest, Dr Eddy Olafeso; a former deputy governor of Osun State and former minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada; a former PDP Southwest Vice Chairman, Chief Olabode George, Dr Saka Balogun, Alhaja Bosede Adedibu and a host of other leaders.

Chief Bode George, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, enjoined all members of the party to remain united to form a common front to dislodge the ruling APC in the remaining five Southwest states.

While responding, the host, Governor Makinde disclosed that he was fully ready to do anything for the success and unity of the party in the southwest.

