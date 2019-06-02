PDP knocks Sagay over comment on Supreme Court’s verdict on Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay, for his comment on Supreme Court’s verdict on Rivers and Zamfara states’ elections.

The PDP, in a statement on Sunday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Prof Sagay’s “resort to incitement and hate language” further exposed the desperation of the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives congress (APC) to cow, blackmail, intimidate and attempt to annex the judiciary.

The PDP said such intentional attack on the integrity of the Supreme Court can only emanate from feverish apprehensions by the Buhari Presidency and the APC that they might not have their way in the presidential election petition.

The party added that Prof. Sagay’s comment has also revealed the level of condescension, derision and contempt the Buhari Presidency and the APC have for the Justices of the Supreme Court.

“By declaring the upholding of justice by the Supreme Court as a ‘national tragedy’ and ‘unimaginable injustice,’ and suggesting that, ‘we (probably, his party members) should not allow’ the judgement as delivered, Prof. Sagay is calling for anarchy and rebelliousness against our constitutional democratic order and rule of law.

“As a law-abiding party, the PDP holds the integrity of the justices as well as the institution of the judiciary very high and do not support this attempt by agents of the APC to clip and sequester the judiciary for their partisan interests.

“The PDP insists that there is no way Prof. Sagay, a professor of Law, can justify his call for the rejection of the Supreme Court judgement on Zamfara and Rivers states, as the judgements are in protection of rule of law, democratic ethos as well as the wishes and aspirations of the people over the attempt by the APC to take control of their states through manipulations and awarding of fictitious votes to their candidates.

“The PDP therefore calls on the Supreme Court Justices to note the machinations of the APC and continue to be firm in upholding justice as has been demonstrated in the judgements on Rivers and Zamfara states elections, which serve as lessons to political parties to adhere strictly to rules of internal democracy in our electoral processes,” the party said.

