PDP ignores court order, holds election in Lagos

Despite a court order stopping the conduct of fresh election of new members of the state working committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday went ahead with the congress.

Daily Trust reports that Justice T. A. O. Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos High Court had ordered that status quo should remain in the affairs of the PDP in Lagos State.

This followed a suit filed against the proposed special election for state executive positions of the party.

The suit has the PDP, Senator Ben Obi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and four others as defendants.

But the representatives of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party sent in to conduct the election converged at an Hotel in Lagos yesterday where the special election was conducted with Deji Doherty, a former Governorship candidate of the party, emerging as chairman.

Senator Obi who is the chairman of the three-man panel sent in by the NWC said the election had 68 delegates approved by NWC of the party but only 45 delegates voted at the election.

Doherty garnered 27 votes to emerge winner, while Omotanwa Kudirat, scored 21 votes to come second.

Doherty described the election of new executive as a new beginning and new chapter in the history of Lagos PDP.

However, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, the party chairman loyal to Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, described the conduct of the election as contempt of court, saying the law will take its course.

“One is just surprised that some people who are expected to know better attended that show of shame,” he said.

