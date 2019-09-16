PDP hails tribunal judgement on Oyo governorship poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal for upholding the victory of Seyi Makinde as the validly elected governor of Oyo state in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The party also commended the judicial panel for their courage in delivering justice in spite of the alleged shenanigans and manipulations of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, in a statement on Monday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also congratulated Makinde on his victory describing it as victory for democracy.

“The party says the jubilant atmosphere across the state over the verdict is a clear testimony that the judgement fulfilled the desires and expectations of the people of Oyo state.

“The people of Oyo state are particularly overjoyed with the judgement because of Governor Makinde’s demonstrated capacity and commitment to deliver good governance in all sectors of life in the state.

“The PDP in congratulating Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo state, also commends the governor for his zeal in repositioning the state and urged him not to relent in his vision to turn around the fortunes of the state,” the party said.

