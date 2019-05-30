PDP hails Appeal Court judgement clearing Adeleke

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgement of the Court of Appeal which ruled that its Osun State governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was constitutionally qualified to contest the March 9, 2019 election.

The PDP in a statement on Thursday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the judgement as a triumph of justice and the will of the people of Osun state over oppressive forces.

“The PDP notes that the ruling of the Court of Appeal has finally put to rest all contentions about the educational qualification of Senator Adeleke and renders all such cases in lower courts incompetent.

“The party says that in ruling that the FCT High Court was wrong in nullifying Senator Adeleke’s candidacy when the evidence before the court proved that Adeleke had met all the constitutional requirements for the election, the Appeal Court has affirmed justice and restored the verdict of the Osun people on the eligibility of our candidate to stand for election.

“Moreover, the findings of the Appeal Court that the FCT High Court lacked powers to entertain the matter, since the issues therein are related to what transpired in Osun State, serves as a lesson to desperate politicians engaging in abuse of court processes.

“The PDP commends these Justices of the Court of Appeal for restoring the confidence reposed on the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and counselled the APC and its agents to end their unnecessary attacks on Senator Adeleke and allow the people of Osun state to enjoy their much-desired benefits of having a competent, people-oriented and purposeful leadership under Senator Adeleke,” the party said.

