PDP govs seek National Assembly independence

The People’s Democratic Party’s Governors Forum has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the National Assembly and urged them to guarantee the independence of the legislature in accordance with democratic ethos.

The chairman of the forum, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, said: “”If the independence of the legislature is lost, then our democracy would have lost all meaning. The legislators should seek to protect both chambers as well as the rights of Nigerians. They have the responsibility to protect the Nigerian people against all forms of arbitrariness and abuses.”

