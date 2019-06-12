PDP governors task 9th assembly to defend legislature’s independence

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked lawmakers in the 9th assembly to defend the independence of the legislature in line with democratic ethos.

Bayelsa State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Seriake Dickson, in a congratulatory message to the new leadership of the 9th assembly by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr Daniel Alabrah, also charged the new leadership to ensure that the rights of Nigerians were defended and well protected.

The governors said the election of the 9th assembly leadership was democracy in action and urged them to be conscious of the fact that they had emerged at a trying time in the nation’s democratic history.

“On behalf of the PDP governors, I congratulate the new leadership of the National Assembly. I urge them to strive to defend the independence of the legislature and to protect the rights of Nigerians.“

“If the independence of the legislature is lost, then our democracy would have lost all meaning. The legislators should seek to protect both chambers as well as the rights of Nigerians. They have the responsibility to protect the Nigerian people against all forms of arbitrariness and abuses.“

“The legislators should do their utmost to further the stability and unity of the country while working hard to deepen our fledgling democracy. The principal officers have assumed these high positions at a trying time in our nation’s democracy. This reality must not be lost on them,” he said.

