PDP governors’ summit on revenue drive kicks off in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, kicked off a two-day brainstorming session on ways to increase revenue drive and stop wastages in their respective states.

The summit with the theme: “The Imperatives of Developing Internally Generated Revenue: Options for States Government in a Recessed Economy,” is taking place in Abuja.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said beyond the issue of enhancing internally-generated revenue, the PDP states must prepare for the future.

Represented by the party’s National Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira, Secondus said the myriads of challenges bedevilling the country necessitated the move away from the reliance on federal allocation to a robust internally-generated revenue system.

“The myriad of problems facing the country, like poor infrastructure, poverty and the likes, necessitated the need for more sources of fund. But increased IGR may not solve the problem. The best ways to do this is to be prudent in the management of resources. There must be a cut down in waste to be able to prepare for tomorrow,” he said.

Secondus flayed the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government for leading Nigeria to the position of poverty capital of the world.

He expressed the hope that the summit would find solutions to the revenue issues hindering the performances of government, advising that it should examine the issue of taxation, double taxation, secret tax codes, the ease of doing business, and the structure of government.

