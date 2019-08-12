PDP governors lampoon military over killings of Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has blamed the military over the spate of killings and insecurity in the country.

In a statement on Monday by its Chairman and governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, the forum condemned the killings in Taraba and Abia States and alleged that the Army had abandoned its constitutional roles.

The governor said the alleged killing of three policemen and a civilian by men of the Nigerian Army in Taraba State and killing of a commercial motorcyclist in Abia State on Wednesday afternoon by yet another soldier was condemnable.

“These killings have in recent times taken another gruesome dimension and this nonchalant attitude is not only wicked, malicious, unprofessional and cowardly; it is totally unacceptable to the people of this country.”

“We wish to reiterate that the killings are unnecessary. It is very pathetic that the Nigerian Army would abandon their constitutional role of defending the borders of the country from external aggression to descend into such lowly criminality.

