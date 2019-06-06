  1. Home
PDP governors in strategy meeting

By Saawua Terzungwe
The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his entourage shortly after they arrived at Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of the PDP rally in Kano. PHOTO BY: Yusha'u A. Ibrahim.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The meeting has already lasted for over four hours but sources at the Bayelsa State governor’s lodge, venue of the meeting say there is no indication the meeting will end any time soon.

Both the first and second term governors led by the Bayelsa State governor and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Seriake Dickson are at the meeting as well as the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Sources hinted our correspondent that the governors were discussing the state of the nation and how the party could “reclaim its presidential mandate” as well as in states where it filed petitions at the tribunal challenging the outcome of governorship polls among others.

