PDP governors in strategy meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The meeting has already lasted for over four hours but sources at the Bayelsa State governor’s lodge, venue of the meeting say there is no indication the meeting will end any time soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the first and second term governors led by the Bayelsa State governor and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Seriake Dickson are at the meeting as well as the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Sources hinted our correspondent that the governors were discussing the state of the nation and how the party could “reclaim its presidential mandate” as well as in states where it filed petitions at the tribunal challenging the outcome of governorship polls among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App