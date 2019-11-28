PDP governors’ hold summit on revenue generation

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, kicked off a two-day brainstorming session on ways to increase revenue and stop wastage in their respective states.

The summit with theme ‘The Imperatives of Developing Internally Generated Revenue: Options for States Government in a Recessed Economy’, is taking place in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the opening ceremony, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said beyond the issue of enhancing internally-generated revenue, PDP states must prepare for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Represented by the party’s National Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira, Secondus said the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country necessitated the move away from reliance on federal allocation to a robust internally-generated revenue system.

“The myriad of problems facing the country, like poor infrastructure, poverty and the like, necessitated the need for more sources of fund. But increased IGR may not solve the problem. The best way to do this is to be prudent in the management of resources. There must be a cut down in waste to be able to prepare for tomorrow,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App