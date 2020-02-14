PDP governors hail Gov.Diri

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated Senator Diri Duruoye and Senator Lawrence Ewhruojakpo on their victory at the Supreme Court as governor-elect and deputy governor-elect of Bayelsa state.

The PDP Governors’ Forum in a statement on Friday by its Director General, Hon CID Maduabum, expressed optimism that God would give Diri and his deputy the strength and wisdom to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

The Forum also implored Diri to run an inclusive government worthy of the ideals of the PDP Governors’ family.

“Your victory is all the more remarkable as it reaffirms the fact that God is in charge of the affairs of men. It shows that the truth and the peoples will would ultimately triumph. This is a great victory for democracy and rule of law.

“As we welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum we ask God to give you the wisdom and strength to steer the ship of Bayelsa State aright,” the governors said.

