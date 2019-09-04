PDP governors condemn killing of Nigerians in South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians living in South Africa and called on the federal government to take definite measures on it.

The chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, said in a statement on Wednesday night that the recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa was unfortunate and barbaric.

They also condemned Nigerians who used the occasion to foment trouble in Nigeria.

“The governors condemn the recent counter-violence visited on innocent people by hoodlums in Nigeria who exploited the ongoing xenophobic attacks to foment trouble in the country.

“We urge angry Nigerians not to forget that virtually all the businesses like MTN, DSTV, Shoprite and several others may be owned by South Africans in Lagos; but there are franchised to Nigerians who are the majority shareholders and investors, noting that Nigeria cannot attempt to find a solution to a criminality by committing another criminality.

“The PDP Governors however express solidarity to the victims and those families who have lost their loved ones and implore the Federal Government to rollout ‘definitive measures’ and effectively respond to the xenophobic violence in South Africa at the diplomatic level,” the governors said.

