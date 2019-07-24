PDP governors ask N/Assembly to obey court order on Bauchi assembly crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP Governors’ Forum has advised the top echelon and the entire membership of the National Assembly to eschew impunity and abide by court orders.

The Forum specifically asked the federal lawmakers to abide by a High Court order on Monday, restricting the National Assembly from interfering in the leadership crisis in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order stopped a committee set up by the federal lawmakers from proceeding with its assignment pending the ruling on a motion filed before it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Speakers (Abubakar Suleiman and Kawuwa Shehu-Damina) emerged at the inauguration of 9th Bauchi Assembly through parallel elections; prompting a 12-member House of Representatives Committee headed by Sarkin-Adar to be constituted with the mandate to find out the circumstances surrounding the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, an interim injunction dated July 22, granted by Judge Muazu Abubakar, said the parties involved in the crisis should halt all proceedings until October 3, when the court sits to hear the motion filed by the applicant.

The PDP Governors’ Forum in a statement on Wednesday by its Chairman and governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson also called on the National Assembly to “walk back the culture of impunity and lawlessness that is hardening its bite on the polity” and show more respect for the rights of the citizens.

“Acting otherwise or delaying in respecting the order would represent a direct and serious affront to the rule of law in a democratic government and a dangerous abuse of power; which Nigerians would see as steadily emboldening a climate of impunity in governance, and strengthening the hands of those who unleash brutal force against democracy.

“However, impunity will not ‘change’ Nigeria for the better. Impunity breeds and feeds resentment and division, conflicts, radicalism and extremism and represents a revolving door for infinite cycles of violence. Impunity will only change Nigeria for the worse,” the Forum said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App