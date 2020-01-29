Breaking News
PDP Governors appoint DG, partner global stakeholders to deeepen democracy

From left: Hon. CID Maduabum, newly appointed Director-General of PDP Governors Forum; Mary Beth Leonard, United States ambassador to Nigeria; Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chairman of the PDP-GF; Kathleen FitzGibbon, Deputy Chief of Mission, US embassy Nigeria; Mr Fabian Okoye, Special Adviser International Cooperation to Gov. Tambuwal, and Stephen Haykin, USAID Mission Director, when Gov. Tambuwal visited the US ambassador in Abuja

The PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has appointed Hon CID MADUABUM as the Director General of the Forum.

This is sequel to a resolution of the Forum in June 2019 which was reconfirmed on 26th January 2020.

Hon Maduabum is a Masters Degree holder in law, a legal practitioner of 35 years, a former two term member of the House of Representatives, a former Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff to former presiding officers in the National Assembly

Meanwhile in its move to reposition itself, become more relevant and strategic in the scheme of things in Nigeria today, the forum has began engaging global stakeholders.

Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is also the chairman of the Forum, held separate meetings with the European Union (EU) Ambassador, His Excellency Ketil Karlsen and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Mary Beth Leonard in Abuja.

The meetings centered on emerging developments in Nigeria and the role of the PDP-GF in the building and consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy, especially in the areas of strengthening institutions, constitutional and electoral reforms as well as good governance.

Parties at the meetings also shared ideas on country strategies of international partners and how they can deepen cooperation between them and various PDP controlled states in critical areas of development in Nigeria.

 

