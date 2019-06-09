PDP gives Sanwo-Olu seven days to declare assets publicly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos has given the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, seven days to make public his assets.

The party said it was not a good decision that the governor did not reveal details of his assets declared before the code of conduct bureau (CCB) as required by the constitution.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Taofik Gani, in a statement on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu should show his government’s commitments to transparency, urging the new governor to shun “personal enrichment”.

The party urged the governor to avoid wasteful spending at this period that the residents yearn for the completion of abandoned projects across the state.

But of particular concern to the party is the public declaration of assets of Sanwo-Olu as the party threatened to invoke the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act to demand for the governor’s assets after seven days.

The party advised the governor to be morally responsible by making his assets public.

On recent statement credited to the governor that he was already losing weight barely two weeks after taking over as Lagos Governor, the PDP said Sanwo-Olu should consult his doctor to ascertain the real reason for “losing weight”.

The party urged the governor to “follow the humble, humanitarian and servant postures of his fellow governors of Oyo and Zamfara states, both whom have donated all their salaries to their pensioners and orphanages”.

“It is only when and if Mr Sanwoolu manifests such selfless and austere gestures as a lifestyle that Lagosians can take him serious and sympathize with him as he claims to be losing weight…”, the party added.

