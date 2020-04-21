PDP faults Gov Bello’s claims on preparedness

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Yahaya Bello over the interview he granted a popular television station on the level of the state’s preparedness in the ongoing efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The party’s Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, in a statement described the governor’s outing as a “show of shame”.

“The governor’s silence would have been golden, rather than going to wash his dirty linen of unpreparedness and lack of seriousness of his administration in preparing and fighting the COVID-19 scourge,” the party stated.

It said the state situation calls for prayers to prevent the scourge from visiting it as there is no structure in place to stem its spread.

It pointed out that rather than sitting down to business of developing the state, Bello has been busy in “his gym while also shamelessly circulating such activities on social media”, adding that under Gov. Yahaya Bello and the APC, Kogi is already a failed state.

Contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the State government cannot accord the main opposition party the honour of a response.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App