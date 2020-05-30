PDP demands release of its new media director, others in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for immediate and unconditional release of the party’s new media director in Imo state, Mr. Ambrose Nwogwugwu, who was reportedly arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS), allegedly on the orders of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The party in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondyian also condemned the alleged clampdown and brutalization of opposition members in the state.

The PDP alleged that the Uzodimma-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration was seeking to degrade democratic tenets, crush opposition and stifle all dissenting voices in the state.

“The PDP vehemently rejects the hounding of PDP members with state apparatus of power for expressing their constitutionally guaranteed liberty to hold opinion and convene legitimate meetings of our party

“Since Governor Uzodimma emerged governor through the Supreme Court, his government has been employing every method, including intimidation, in the bid to silence dissenting voices; a situation that betrays an administration overburdened by guilt and desperation for acceptance.

“The PDP condemns the brutality of one of our leaders in Ngor Okpala, Mr. Obinna Eke, who is now in the hospital, following an alleged attack by APC Interim Management Chairman in Ngor Okpala for convening a legitimate meeting of our party.

“This is in addition to a similar brutalization of our coordinator in Nguru Nweke, Aboh Mbaise, Mr. Chidi Ihedioha, who was reportedly locked up by the Police, allegedly on the orders on an APC House of Assembly member, also for convening a legitimate meeting of our party,” the PDP said.

