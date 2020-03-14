PDP demands probe into attack on Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation into the reported security breach and attack on President Muhammadu Buhari, by yet to the named individuals while on an official assignment in Kebbi state.

The PDP, in a statement on Friday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said investigation was necessary given public apprehension over conflicting reports in various sections of the media on the development.

The party explained that the office and person of the President embodied the identity and sovereignty of the nation, adding that Buhari’s safety and his family members was paramount and must not be compromised under any excuse.

The party called on the federal government to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

“The PDP described the incident as a national security issue and urged the Presidency to go beyond mere dismissal of the breach and give further information regarding the identity of the said individual, how he succeeded in beating the security around the President as well as his whereabouts since the incident.

“The PDP is however worried that the security lapses around Mr. President, leading to the breach, further shows the poor handling of security issues by the Presidency, which also spectacles in the ineffective management of overall national security under the current administration.

“While urging Nigerians to continue to be vigilant, especially at this trying time, the PDP however stressed that in as much as the citizens may be hurting over the hardship occasioned by the misrule of the present administration, resorting to acts of violence against the leaders does not offer the needed solution.

“The PDP however urged Mr. President’s handlers to be more alert, professional and organized to forestall such security breaches in the future,” the party said.

