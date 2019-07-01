PDP demands National Assembly probe of Buhari’s regime

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the National Assembly to assert itself and probe what it termed the “widespread insecurity”, economic depression, treasury looting, abuse of office and violations of fundamental human rights under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The PDP, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also urged the National Assembly to protect the interest of “millions of suffering Nigerians” by invoking its powers under sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to “recover the over N14 trillion stolen by government officials and leaders of the APC in the last four years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition party explained that legislative action was necessary as the Buhari Presidency had allegedly failed to give cogent explanation on the alleged “looting of over N9 trillion through sleazy oil contracts as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo; a situation that directly points to officials culpability.”

The PDP said: “Nigerians also want the National Assembly to investigate the issues surrounding the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, using 18 unregistered companies, as well as the alleged looting of over N2.6 trillion in shady oil subsidy regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PDP urges the National Assembly to also investigate the alleged siphoning of $322m repatriated funds as well as the trillions of naira stolen under shady projects such as the ‘tradermoni’ project, among others.”

“The party notes that only recently, the wife of Mr. President, Aisha Buhari, raised the alarm that over N500 billion meant for poverty alleviation under the APC-led government did not get to the designated beneficiaries.”

“The PDP holds that the humongous looting under the Buhari administration is directly responsible for the economic hardship Nigerians have been subjected to in the last four years.”

“Our party therefore, urges the National Assembly to save the nation by recovering and channeling the stolen funds towards the welfare of Nigerians, while the culprits face the law.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App