PDP demands National Assembly probe into alleged secret burial of troops

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the National Assembly to probe the alleged burial of 1,000 soldiers killed by the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

The PDP in a statement on Friday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also demanded that the National Assembly should respond to the apprehensions of Nigerians by setting up a special security committee to conduct a forensic investigation into the truth or otherwise of the report, with the tenor and mode as prescribed for security issues in the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).

“PDP’s demand is predicated on the brazen attempt by the Buhari Presidency to politicize such huge security issue and making uncomplimentary allusions to the plight of our troops, in yet another unpatriotic and insensitive press release on the state of our nation.”

“It is unfortunate that at this time when patriotic Nigerians are distressed about the wellbeing of our gallant soldiers and seeking for solutions to the challenges they face in the front, the Buhari Presidency is rather issuing press statements, just like the one it released on Friday, August 2, 2019, wherein it leveraged on the plight of our soldiers to boast on how to retain a stolen presidential mandate.”

“It is imperative to state that such comments send very wrong signals against our judiciary and we urge the judiciary arm to isolate herself from the nocturnal shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal at the Presidency, which have gone into frenzy following the apparent collapse of their defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the statement added.

“While the Buhari Presidency, has with its latest stance on such grave security issue, further exhibited that it has come short of appropriate solutions to the security challenges facing our nation, the PDP states that waving off of such without the least effort to unravel the issues and reassure Nigerians, shows total failure of leadership.”

“The PDP holds that President Buhari has again failed to demonstrate that he has the capacity and commitment to ensure the security of our nation.

“Our party thus stands solidly behind the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his patriotic concerns over the report. Only a leader, who lacks genuine concern for his people, will gloat over such a report, as being witnessed under the Buhari administration,” the PDP said.

