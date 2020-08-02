PDP demands credible poll in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair and credible governorship election in Edo State on September 19.

The governors in a communiqué at the end of their virtual meeting by the chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, tasked security agencies, INEC and other stakeholders to play impartial roles to ensure a transparent process.

The forum enjoined the president, INEC and security agencies to play an impartial role in the elections in Edo and Ondo States, while urging PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.

According to the communiqué, the governors also resolved to constitute a legislative liaison committee and legal affairs committees to ease and fine-tune governance.

