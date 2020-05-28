PDP crisis deepens as court annuls congress

ADVERTISEMENT

A High Court sitting in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has annulled the congress conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Daily Trust had reported that fresh crises are erupting in Plateau, Ekiti, Kaduna, Ogun and other state chapters of the PDP as political actors in the states have begun calculations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Justice Mustapha Rahamat, Presiding Judge of the court , on Thursday annulled the congress while delivering his judgement on the case by some members of the party challenging the the validity of the congress held on March 21.

PDP Chairman in Akwanga Local Government, Alhaji Idris Jidde and 14 others had approached the court, urging it to stop the party from conducting the congress.

It was on record that the court granted an injunction stopping the conduct of the congress pending the determination of the matter, but the PDP went ahead and conducted the congress in violation of the order of the court.

Justice Mustapha Rahamat said that wards and Local Government congresses conducted on March 7th and 21st were done in violation of the order of the court.

Justice Rahamat said, “The congresses were done in violation to the order of the court and contrary to the laws of the party.

“As such, it is therefore illegal and unconstitutional and the party should put machinery in motion to conduct a fresh congresses”

Reacting on the Judgment, Ocha Ulegede, Counsel to PDP said he would consult with his client to decide on the next line of action.

Chairman of the Party, Francis Orogu declined to comment on the judgement

